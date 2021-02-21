Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja's movie, Pogaru is doing absolutely well at the Karnataka box office. The film is not a festival release but still many shows had maximum occupancy. The first day gross collection is around Rs. 6 crore. On the second day, Pogaru scored a decent figure. It is said that the film is dominating in the two Telugu states as well.

#Pogaru 680+ Shows in B'luru

KA Gross Day1 - 8.7CR#KGFChapter1 525+ Shows in B'luru KA Gross Day1 - 18Cr

Just the thought of #KGFChapter2 Collections And Screen Count is exhilarating 🔥

Masterpiece - First 5Cr+ Opening

Kgf - First 10,15Cr+

Kgf2 -??? #YashBOSS Opening Day King — R S Y | C U L T (@YYashhsayy) February 20, 2021

The film won the hearts of mass folks, can be called as one man show. Dhruva Sarja scored good marks on the acting scale. Rashmika Mandanna also did well. Pogaru, an action thriller movie written and directed by Nanda Kishore and bankrolled by B. K. Gangadhar. It was made simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and later dubbed into Tamil. Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P. Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Morgan Aste and Dharma acted in the lead roles in the flick. Chandan Shetty scored music for the film.

Some of the folks are singing praises for the film whereas a few section of people are saying that the story line of the film is outdated. Anyways, the positive response to Pogaru shows that the Kannada film industry is going to come to normal after the coronavirus induced lockdown.