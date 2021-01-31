Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Which Of These 30 Celebrities Will Enter The House As BBK8 Contestants?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will begin anytime now. After Colors Kannada confirmed that Kichcha Sudeep would continue as hosts this season as well, the expectations have only skyrocketed and curiosity is building up among the Kannada small screen audience to know which celebrities from Sandalwood and TV will figure among the final list of Kannada Bigg Boss contestants in Season 8.

A huge set has already been readied to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss house which has been set up at the famed Innovative Film City on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Mysore Road, Bidadi. The show makers have also devised a foolproof plan to ensure the contestants comply with the COVID protocols imposed by the government in view of the pandemic.

We had already told you about a few celebrity names from the industry that were making the rounds who would be entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house as contestants in Season 8. Now, in a latest development, few more new names have come to the fore. As per latest reports, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have made a list of probable contestants which has names of 30 celebrities. The next time would be for the show makers to shortlist it to 18 contestants.

Among the names reportedly put down by the Bigg Boss Kannada show organisers include the following names

Kannada comedian Tennis Krishna

Excuse Me actor Sunil Raoh

Rekha Das

Senior actress Vinaya Prasad

Director Ravi Srivatsa

Veena Ponnappa

Danya Deepak

Aryavardhan Guruji

Ravishankar Gowda

Hanumanthu

Vaishnavi

Nayana

Radha Hiregouder

Taranga Vishwa

Anusha Ranganath

Bhavana Ramanna

Sukrutha Nagaraj

Mimicry Gopi

Drone Prathap

Rupesh Rajanna

VJ Rashmi

RJ Rajesh

Rajesh Gowda

Shubha Poonja

Deekshith Shetty

Alok (all ok)

Rajini

Aishwarya Rangarajan

Vinay Guruji

Chidambar

Now, who among these would you think will figure in the final list of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 contestants remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, even though the makers are yet to reveal the date of commencement of the show, BBK host Kichcha Sudeep recently revealed the latest promo in which he showed the logo of Bigg Boss Kannada. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.