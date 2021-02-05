Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Rumoured Contestants List

Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 countdown has begun after Sandalwood actor and the host of TV reality show, Kichcha Sudeep teased the audience with a promo for the latets season. Expectations from the show have skyrocketed following the release of the Kannada Bigg Boss promo. On the other hand, speculation surrounding the names of contestants is only increasing by the day with a new celebrity name cropping up on social media every single minute. So you can imagine the craze for the popular TV reality show. There's a lot of talk on social media regarding the names of celebrities who will be entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house in season 8.

In the earlier seasons, the show did allow the participation of common man. However, the last season of Kannada Bigg Boss did not have any common man on the show. So this year as well, it is being said that Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 will be celebrity only show.

Now, even though there is no official confirmation on the names of contestants who will take part in the popular reality show, here's a look at rumoured list of contestants who are said to be reportedly making an entry into the house.

Anirudh jakhar: Despite an official confirmation from the actor himself on his facebook via a video about not entering the house, the buzz surrounding the son-in-law of legendary Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan refuses to die down.

Folk singer Hanumantha of Sarigamapa fame

Remember the singer who wooed us all music lovers with his sweetest voice in Saregamapa? Appraently, he's another contestant who would be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Nayana: She drew a lot attention with her appearance on the popular Kannada TV show Comedy Khiladigalu.

Vinaya Prasad: Who doesn't know her? After winning hearts with some unforgettable movies, the actress is now a familiar face on the small screen.

Amar Prasad: Will this TV news anchor become a fooder for news himself by entering the Bigg Boss house?

Sunil Raoh: The singer, actor who played the lead in movies like Excuse Me and Baa baro rasika is said to be one of the contestants

Vinay Guruji: Surprisingly enough the name of this controversial speaker is doing the rounds. Remember Hindi Bigg Boss did have a few such contestants for TRPs sake.

Vaishnavi Gowda: TV serial addicts will have a field day if they get to see the other face of Agnisakshi actress on Bigg Boss.

Ravi Shankar Gowda

Married to renowned Kannada playback singer Manjula Gururaj's daughter Sangeetha Gururaj, Ravi Shankar Gowda has worked in films as well as TV serials. He became a household name on the Kannada screen with his role as a doctor in the hit serial Silly Lalli

Which contestant among these do you think deserves to enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house? Send us your votes.