Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Official Announcement Of BBK8 Contestants' Quarantine Date Is Here!

It's official! Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin from February 29. Viewers of the TV reality show were going restless over when the new season will start and now we hear that Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 aka BBK8 is all set to start from February 29. Even though the names of contestants have not been revealed yet by the show makers, we already told you that this season would be different from the rest because of the curbs imposed by the government on all the industries in the wake of coronavirus infection.

While the show makers are busy shortlisting candidates who will enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house, the latest we hear is that a date has been set to quarantine contestants. You all know that the Bigg Boss house is ready at the Bidadi Innovative Film City on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Now, we hear that the arrangements are being made to start sending contestants into quarantine from February 17. Yes, just two days left for it. The Kannada Bigg Boss contestants will remain in isolation till Feb 28. They will have to clear the COVID test before entering the house, it is learned.

Kichcha Sudeep will kickstart the pilot episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 on Feb 28. Color TV is said to be planning a grand opening ceremony to mark the start of another new season of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. We are closer to finding out the names of contestants who will take part in the show. So stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates on Bigg Boss Kannada.