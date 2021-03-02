Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 No Elimination This Week: Here's Why

The new season of Bigg Boss Kannada is hitting the headlines for all good reasons. The show is receiving a good response from Bigg Boss. There are 17 contestants locked up in the house and the real game begins fom now. Last night, there was a nomination process in the house. A few of the contestants started crying in the house on the very first day due to tasks.

As usually, Bigg Boss has given a task to them to bring some fire in the contestants. But, Bigg Boss didn't show the voting process of nominated contestants after the episode. Reports are doing the rounds that there will be no elimination this weekend. If this news is true, then its good news to the contestants in the house.

On the other hand, Rumors are doing the rounds that Actor Darshan might appear as a chief guest to the show to promote his film 'Roberrt'. He will be the first celebrity to appear on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The film is written and directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films.

Also Read:BBK8: Netizens Demand Kichcha Sudeep To Change Bigg Boss Voice

