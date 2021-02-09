Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Launch On Feb 28: Check Quarantine Rules, COVID Test For BBK8 Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 launch date revealed! Yes. Finally, the date of the launch of an all new season of Kannada Bigg Boss has been revealed. No official date had been announced till now. As per reports, the organisers of Kannada Bigg Boss have zeroed in on a date to launch the eighth season of the most watched popular Kannada TV reality show.

It is known that all arrangements are being made to air season 8 of the Kannada Bigg Boss show. We also hear that Colors TV has already finalised the list of contestants.

As per new rules, selected contestants who will take part in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 will be isolated for a few days before being sent inside the house. So when is the new season of Kannada Bigg Boss starting? Well, the buzz is that the pilot episode of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 in which host Kichcha Sudeep will introduce the contestants will go on air on February 28.

The stage has already been set to begin the new season and all the technicalities are taken care of. The show will be telecast on the last sunday of February 2021. Owing to COVID threat, the Bigg Boss makers have decided to quarantine contestants for a few days to ensure their safety inside the glass house. All the contestants entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house will be put under isolation, following which they will undergo COVID test. Those who test negative will be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

Kannada Bigg Boss host Sudeep, who was in Dubai to mark his career milestone of completing 25 years in the industry and to unveil the title logo of his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona, is back in Bangalore. It is known that the title of Sudeep's upcoming movie Vikrant Rona was displayed on World's tallest Burj Khalifa tower.

Now that this is done, Kichcha Sudeep will focus on the TV reality show Bigg Boss. The promo has already been shot and is also airing on TV. Like every year, this year too, several names of celebrities are under consideration before the show begins. Yash's mother Pushpa, veteran actress Vinayaprasad, Brahmagantu actor Geeta are the names that are creating a lot of buzz. Let's wait for the official confirmation from Bigg Boss makers.