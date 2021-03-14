Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Evicted Contestant Dhanushree Bags Movie

Tiktok star Dhanushree may have been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 but that has only brought good news for the contestant as she will be seen on the big screen. Dhanushree became the first contestant to be eliminated from the house in the sudden mid-week eviction. Her exit came as a shock to the viewers but looks like the TikTok star is all set for her debut.

Dhanushree will be making her Sandalwood debut alongside Telugu actor Ashwin. The title of the film has not to be revealed yet but the TikTok star did give an insight into what the story will be like. She shared that the movie will be a sweet romantic story. The shooting of a few portions of the movie is done, Dhanushree is now busy with shooting a song.

The actress further added that she would like to do more such projects and will love it if she can get more such opportunities in the Kannada film industry. Along with this Dhanushree also spoke about her experience in the BBK8 house.

She shared that her eviction did surprise her as it was really unexpected. She didn’t think her journey would end so soon. Maybe the fellow contestants wanted me out of the house. I gave my all and played the game with sincerity, added the ex-contestant. Some contestants tried to dominate me, but let us not take any names.

In the end, Dhanushree shared that no matter what happened, I am happy. It was a memorable and proud journey for me.