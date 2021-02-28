Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants Official List Out: Check Confirmed Participant Names

Just a few hours to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 grand opening episode on Colors TV. The stage is set, contestants are ready and host Kichcha Sudeep can't wait to introduce BBK8 participants. All these days, Colors Kannada Business Head said he can't reveal about the number and names of Bigg Boss participants as they had to finish the mandatory isolation period and clear coronavirus test with a negative certificate. The latest we hear is that the confirmed list of participants who would be entering the Bigg Boss Kannada house in season 8 is out. Curious much? Read on to know which Kannada celebrities will be in the list of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants

Kiran Srinivas

He's the son-in-law of Bombat Bhojana chef and actor Sihi Kahi Chandru. In fact there were reports that his wife Hitha Chandrashekar was entering the glass house. Now, we guess the husband is entering the Bigg Boss house.

RJ Rajesh

Popular as Love Guru Rajesh, thanks for his famous radio show which is aired every night, this Radio Jockey is said to be entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house in season 8. Let's hope he turns a love counsellor for all the participants on the show.

Geetha Bhatt

Please welcome Gundamma of Brahmagantu fame, thanks to her heavy weight in the popular Kannada TV serial. She has won the hearts of the Kannada small screen viewers with her performance on the show. Now, we hear she's all set to enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house. Geetha Bharathi Bhatt has been reportedly confirmed as one of the contestants on BBK18

Raghu Gowda also known as Raghu Vine Store

Remember Colors Kannada business head Parameshwar Gundkal saying that one of the social media influencers will be in the Kannada Bigg Boss house this season? So, it appears all the rumours were true after all. Raghu is a household name and has earned fame for his comedy acts in videos which are a hit on the internet.

Sukrutha Nag

We had told you earlier too on Sakshipost that this actress who wooed the TV audience with her act in the famous Kannada serial Agnisakshi would be a part of Bigg Boss Season 8. Now, we hear that she is indeed among the confirmed list of BBK8 participants.