Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants Begin Countdown For Kichcha Sudeep's BBK8

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be launched in a grand opening ceremony on February 28. BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep released the logo of the upcoming season in a promo. Colors Kannada is also releasing one promo after another in the run up to the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

The Sandalwood actor is thrilled and looking forward to hosting a brand new season of Kannada Bigg Boss.

BBK8 was to begin earlier but had been put off due to coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Bigg Boss fans had been waiting with bated breath for the new season to begin. And Now, with the channel releasing launch promos, Kannada small screen viewers are excited about it.

We already told you that contestants taking part in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 have been quarantined as part of COVID guidelines. After this, they will undergo COVID test and will be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss house if they test negative.

The latest we hear is that BBK8 contestants are excited about entering the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will start on February 28 and Kichcha Sudeep has wrapped up the shooting of his movie to get completely hands-on with Kannada Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of names doing the rounds as probable list of contestants. Fans are waiting to know officially who are the celebrities that will enter the house.