Bigg Boss Kannada 8 First Week Elimination: Who Among These Nominated Contestants Will Be Evicted From BBK8?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants have started playing their games. After taking some time to get into the groove, BBK8 contestants now look all geared up to play the game and walk out with the winner's trophy. The first task was won by Shamanth Bro Gowda, who was made the first captain of the Kannada Bigg Boss house in season 8.

Meanwhile, BBK8 contestants were asked to nominate two contestants each for elimination this week and also told to state their reasons for their selection of evicted contestant. However, not many were willing to state their reasons even while they reluctantly nominated contestants for eviction. even though it's been only two days since the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, surprisingly enough Shankar Ashwath received maximum nominations. However, Shamanth Bro Gowda who had the power to save a contestant from eviction as the captain of the Bigg Boss house used the chance to save Shankar Ashwath.

Now, let's have a look at the other BBK8 contestants nominated for elimination in the first week.

Dhanushree

Prashanth Sambargi

Nidhi Subbaiah

Pavagada Manju

Nirmala

The last contestant (Nirmala) was nominated as she failed to perform the task given to her. It would be interesting to see which Bigg Boss contestant will be saved and who among these five nominated contestants will be evicted from BBK8 house in the first week.

Kichcha Sudeep is set to return to the sets in Bidadi on Friday to shoot for the first weekend episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. He will not only name the contestant who will be shown the door but also give contestants a piece of his mind based on their mannerisms and behaviour inside the house. So, the new contestants are in for a surprise or perhaps shock. Wait for the weekend episode.

By the way, of the five nominated contestants, who do you think will be eliminated from the Kannada Bigg Boss house in the first week? Tell us in the comments section below.