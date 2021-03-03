Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestant Shankar Ashwath Courts Controversy With Explosive Statement

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has begun and contestants are slowly warming up to each other with their daily interaction. The place is new and housemates total strangers so it will take a while for contestants to get to know each other and get a certain comfort level.

Bigg Boss is one of the most widely watched reality shows not only in Kannada but also in other languages. So it is not a surprise that contestants who come there go all out with no holds-barred talks and speeches even though they are aware that all their actions are being recorded and contestants are under constant scrutiny of the camera.

Senior Shankar Ashwath is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada 8. He is a familiar face to the Kannada movie buffs as he has appeared in several movies including blockbusters like RangiTiranga, Hoovu Hannu, Nandhi and Raak the showman. While the actor kept to himself in the initial few moments into his entry, he made a statement that shocked the house. Shankar Ashwath said that some 15 people have died after eating what his wife cooked. This has not gone down well with the Bigg Boss Kannada audience. Even though Shankar Ashwath tried to explain himself later and asked his housemates not to get shocked, the statement had created enough damage at least among the TV audience.

On seeing the reaction of Bigg Boss Kannada contestants in the house to his statement, Shankar Ashwath asked them to read between the lines. He went on to say that his wife didn't know cooking when they got married but now is a food caterer. She has fed a lot of people on death bed and when I made that statement I meant they have all passed away. Earlier, Shankar Ashwath was also seen passing a comment on the weight of fellow contestant Geetha Bhatt (of Brahmagantu fame) thus body shaming her. However, to his luck, she took it lightly.

The heat has just begun and there's bound to be more arguments, fights and controversies inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house. Sakshipost will bring you some exclusive updates. Watch this space to know all that's happening inside the Kannada Bigg Boss house.