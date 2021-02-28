Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestant Names Leaked On Social Media: BBK8 Confirmed Participants List Here

Just a few hours ahead of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 grand opening, a new list of claiming to contain the confirmed names of contestants to be entering the BBK8 house has gone viral. Even though we are not sure of the authencity of this Kannada Bigg Boss contestants list, we thought we should share them with you as the list is making the rounds on social media.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will go on air from today for 100 consecutive days. Bigg Boss viewers have been waiting to know who all will enter the glass house in Season 8. Like in previous season, Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the famous TV reality show. He's now at the Kannada Bigg Boss venue Innovative Film city in Bidadi gearing up to talk about the contestants who will be part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand premeire will take place from 6pm to 11pm this evening.

Now, just hours before the grand opening episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 names of very well known Kannada celebrities who will be BBK8 contestants has been leaked on social media. The names include TikTok star Dhanushree, actress Shubha Punja, actor Ashwath Narayan, Kannada Kogile singer Vishwa, Singer Bro Gowda, Bike racer Arvind, Agnsakshi actress Vaishnavi, Maja Bharatha Manju pavgada, Puttagowri maduve actress Chandrakala, Brahmagantu actress Geetha Bharathi Bhatt, CCL cricketer Rajeev, Serial producer Nirmala Chennappa, lead actress Niddhi Subbayya, news reporter Prashanth Sambargi, TikTok star Raghu Gowda and Kannada serial artist Deepika.

Now, who among these will enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house will be known only tonight in the BBK8 grand opening episode at Innovative Film City in Bidadi. Colors Kannada had kept the names of BBK8 contestants under wraps. Now, Kichcha Sudeep is all set to break the suspense in the pilot episode by telling the audience a few things about each Bigg Boss 8 contestant. Are you kicked about watching the grand opening tonight? Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.