Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestant Chakravarthi Chandrachud in DK Ravi Biopic?

Chakravarti Chandrachud of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 fame is said to be playing the titular role in the much talked about biopic of late IAS officer DK Ravi. In an interview with a leading Kannada daily, the BBK8 contestant said he was asked to play the role of DK Ravi, in the biopic helmed by by director Manjunath.

However, I told him that he needs to take permission from DK Ravi's family to do this biopic. Not everything that is announced like this becomes a movie. So I told him to finish all the technical work. I’m happy to do the role. Manjunath says that he wrote this script with high hopes. Manjunath has narrated the story to me in one line. I also told Manjunath that DK Ravi is close to me. I have talked to him several times. Then I have also put three conditions to star in this biopic. I asked Manjunath if he would reveal the three messages that DK Ravi sent before death. He replied saying that he would not show the scene of DK Ravi hanged himself. He says that the entire script is taken differently.

I asked what about the love track which is part of DK Ravi sto9ry, producer Nandeesh said that they are making the movie for that story. It's not that everyobe appreciates art. Some people are bound to find it boring. The film crew now wants to make a web series now. Let's see what happens, he signs off.