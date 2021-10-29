Bhajarangi 2 Movie Full Movie Leaked on Movierulz, Kannadarockers, Telegram For HD Download

Bhajarangi 2 is a fantasy action film starring Kannada sensational actor Shiva Rajkumar, Shivanna, Shruthi, Prasanna and others. Though this is not a direct sequel to Bhajarangi, it is a spiritual successor to Part 1. This movie, directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra, hits the theatres on October 29, 2021.

As per the movie buffs, the response has been positive from all sides and the housefull theatres for the first show has proven that the film got a good response at the box office. The audience who watched the movie said that the pre-interval scenes were outstanding.

However, it is very sad to say that the pirated copies of Bhajarangi 2 were leaked on many infamous sites like Movierulz, kannadarockers, Tamil rockers, torrentz. Besides this, many unknown sources have leaked the download links of Bhajarangi 2 on Telegram as well.

Do not encourage piracy, and we request our readers to go watch Bhajarangi 2 only in theatres or wait for it to be released on OTT platforms. If anyone comes across pirated copies of the movie, do report them to the cyber cell.