Bengaluru Police Arrested Kannada Producer Shankare Gowda In Drugs Case

Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested Kannada film producer Shankare Gowda in connection with the drugs case. According to TOI reports, he has been arrested based on the charges of peddling drugs and hosting parties at his residence in Sanjaynagar. It is said that at Shankare Gowda's residence, drugs have been allegedly consumed. He was also booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and abetment and criminal conspiracy.

The Govindapura police had conducted a raid on the producer's residence on March 8 based on the information given by some persons who have been arrested. Tollywood hero Tanish and Bigg Boss participant Mastan Chandra, were also questioned in connection with the drugs case. After the interrogation, police had established that Gowda was allegedly involved in this drug racket.

In March 2020, the CCB had filed a charge sheet in the case against 25 individuals including four Nigerian nationals. Among the accused were Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Vinay Kumar, BK Ravi Shankar, Aditya Alva, Veeren Khanna, Rahul Thonse, Aditya Agarwal, Prashanth Ranka, Srinivas Subramanya alias Shri, Benald Udenna, Chidiebere Ambrose alias Chief, Loom Pepper Samba alias Simon, Aswin Kumar, Osita Onoh Philip, Pratheek Shetty, Shivaprakash and Vaibhav Jain.