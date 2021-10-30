Puneeth Rajkumar Daughter Arrives in India From New York

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's death has plunged Karnataka in a state of depression. Fans are just not able to digest the news that one of their most loved actors, Appu, passed at such a young age.

There is a sea of humanity at Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru where Puneeth's body has been kept for the last darshan. Fans from across the country have been rushing to Bengaluru t to get a chance to have a last glimpse of their favourite Yuvarathnaa and Kannadadha Kanmani Puneeth Rajkumar.

Kanteerva Stadium in Bangalore is jampacked while police are trying very hard to control the crowd. In the latest development, the Bengaluru police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to control the mob that went out of control.

The fans who have gathered there seem to have jumped the queue meant for view of the actor's mortal remains fearing lack of time. The funeral of Puneeth Rajkumar is expected to take place soon as the actor's daughter Drithi arrives from the US.

As per the latest reports, Drithi is said to have landed in Delhi and should reach the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru by 4.15.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have banned sale of alcohol across the city and also called for shutdown of all the liquor outlets in the city to ensure law and order