BBK8 Viewers Verdict Is Out: These Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants Will Make Noise In The House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is off to a great start despite the delay in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Even though the show makers kept the names of contestants under wraps, the Kannada Bigg Boss viewers seem to be more than happy with the choice of pariticipants who have entered the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

Whenever there is Bigg Boss, the debates, arguments and discussions are more outside the show among the audience than when compared to inside the house. Even though there are controversies in the Bigg Boss house, viewers who watch the show too are constantly scrutinizing contestants and their way of speech.

They are the first to judge the contestants.

During the grand opening of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, Kichcha Sudeep introduced contestants in his own way and also did not let go of an opportunity to pull their legs during the introductory session.

Now, as per the viewers, there are four big celebrities who are likely to create controversies in the Bigg Boss house. They feel that Niddhi Subbaiah, Shamanth Bro Gowda, KP Aravind and Vaishnavi Gowda will create a lot of noise in the house.

Now, who knows better than the audience, yeah? We all know that Bigg Boss show itself is synonymous with controversies. So, let's see if the audience verdict comes true.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 begun on February 28 on a grand note. Contestants are inside the house and the likes of Geetha Bhatt, Shankar Ashwath have joined the house. Even though it's just starting off now, I am sure there will be a lot more to expect from the Kannada TV reality show. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates on Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.