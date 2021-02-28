BBK8 Update: Watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand Opening Before Colors Kannada Telecast

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will begin in a few hours. Wondering where to watch the show and what time you should tune in, then this article is for you. We have all the information for BBK8 enthusiasts.

Bigg Boss, which is the biggest reality shows on Kannada TV will start this evening at 6.01pm as per the show makers' announcement. There was a huge delay in the launch of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. So now, with the makers readying the stage for the grand finale, bigg boss viewers' excitement level has reached its peak.

There's a lot of curiosity on the BBK8 confirmed contestants list and social media has been abuzz with speculation over probable list of participants who would be entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house this season (8). On the other hand, several celebrities who were said to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 came out to refute rumours and clarified that they were not interested in the popular TV reality show.

As per the rules of the game, participants who are entering the bigg boss house are not allowed to reveal to the media or anybody about their entry into the show. It is only when BBK host Kichcha Sudeep introduces them are the audience supposed to learn about who all will enter the Bigg Boss house. So, there's a lot of speculation and debate over the names of celebrities who have been chosen as Kannada Bigg Boss 8 contestants. Howeverm there have been cases earlier when celebrities denied entering the house and then were seen in the very first episode. So, let's see which names make it to the confirmed list this evening.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be aired every day at 9.30 pm on Colors Kannada. Earlier seasons would be aired at 9pm. However, the makers have changed the time slot this time around for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Meanwhile, you can also watch Bigg Boss Kannada on Voot app which also has some unseen videos from Bigg Boss Kannada. So, are you ready for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?