BBK8: Puneeth Rajkumar Special Guest On Sudeep's Bigg Boss For Yuvarathnaa Promotions?

BBK8 update: Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to enter Kannada Bigg Boss house over the weekend as a special guest. This buzz has created a sensation on social media. We hear that Appu will be coming on the show to promote his upcoming movie Yuvarathnaa which is all set to hit theatres on April 1. The film is helmed by Santosh Anandrram and produced by Hombale films banners which has bankrolled big budget movies like Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash's KGF and Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas's Salaar. Both the movies are directed by Prashanth Neel.

Now, Puneeth Rajkumar's movie promotions are on in full swing. Appu is busy visiting different districts of Karnataka meeting fans as part of Yuvarathnaa promotions.

The film stars Sayyesha, Sonu, Dhanajay and Boman Irani in key roles. S Thaman has scored the music for the film. The songs from the movies are already topping the music charts.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is near it's fifth week and as expected, the makers promised a lot of twists, turns and surprises for the fans of BBK8 fans. Now, the latest buzz is that Puneeth Rajkumar who is all set to wind up his tour of districts soon will enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house as a special guest for the sake of Yuvarathnaa.

We all know that the film has already created a lot of hype ever since it went on floors. Now, if Puneeth does visit Bigg Boss sets, Sandalwood movie buffs and power star fans will be thrilled.

Meanwhile, Colors Kannada has been keeping Bigg Boss fans engaged with various questions to the viewers of the popular TV reality show. We wonder how the TRPs for the show are. If Puneeth comes on the show, the TRPs of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 will definitely soar.

We are waiting to get some updates from the show makers as well as filmmakers on Puneeth Rajkumar entering the Bigg Boss house for Yuvarthnaa promotions. Stay tuned for updates.

