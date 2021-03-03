BBK8: Politics Inside Bigg Boss House, This Ex-Karnataka Minister's Entry Likely

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 begun on Sunday, February 28. All the contestants have entered the house. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that a politician would be entering the house. No. This is no gossip, we heard this from Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundakal himself during one of Bigg Boss's pre-launch promotional events. So it is coming straight from the horse's mouth. Parameshwar Gundkal said that one of the contestant will be from the political field. When host Kichcha Sudeep asked him to elaborate, he did not divulage any details about the person, Parameshwar Gundakal just said that the person is known to Sudeep too which made Bigg Boss viewers wonder who it was.

Anyway, now with strong buzz about a powerful politician from Karnataka entering the Bigg Boss Kannada in Season 8, a former minister H Vishwanath is rumoured to be one of the wild card contestants in BBK8.

Responding to reports, H Vishwanath said that he had been invited to be a part of Bigg Boss earlier too by Parameshwar during season 6. However, he had to politely decline the offer owing to his health reasons. And this time around too, he got an invitation again to enter the Bigg Boss house. "Although I can't stay inside the house continously for days due to Karnataka Assembly proceedings, I can perhaps stay there for a few days and return to work. So. Yes, I am willing to enter the Bigg Boss," former Karnataka minister H Vishwanath is believed to have told the media.

He also said that the present generation needed a lesson or two in politics and he intends to enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house for this purpose. Currently, there are 17 contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, including Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Shankar Ashwath, and Shubha Poonja among others. Now, we are not sure though if H Vishwanath is the politician that Parameshwar was hinting at. We will soon know.