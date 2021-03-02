BBK8: Netizens Demand Kichcha Sudeep To Change Bigg Boss Voice
There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality show in Indian television. Recently, Kannada new season went on air and the show is receiving a mixed response from all quarters. It has been only two days, the show has begun, netizens started sharing their opinons on social media that contestants of this season are not enthusiastic like the previous season.
We can't judge people mindset in one episode. We are pretty sure, some of the contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss season-8 will surely become promising contestants by end of the season. Are you thinking what Netizens are demanding to Kichcha Sudeep? A section of the audience are complaining on social media that they are not happy with Bigg Boss voice.
They went on to said that his voice is so dull and he is not commanding the contestants with a strong base. They are asking Sudeep to change the Bigg Boss voiceover person. It is left to see whether Kichcha Sudeep will hear the pleas of the audience or not. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:
#BiggBoss ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟತೆ ನೆ ಇಲ್ಲ . @ColorsKannada
I miss old Biggboss voice. @Gundkal @KicchaSudeep#BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8
— Namrata S Bhat❤️ (@Namrata_S_Bhat) March 1, 2021
I don't like this BiggBoss voice.#BBK8 #BiggBossKannada8
— Namrata S Bhat❤️ (@Namrata_S_Bhat) March 1, 2021
Has biggboss voice changed this season? Sounded very different. #BiggBossKannada8
— Harry (@Harrywins2) February 28, 2021
Did the #BiggBoss change in this season ?
Why is he sounding so dull
Why is his voice not so strong and loud
— ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) March 1, 2021
Bigg Boss Voice change agidya???#BBK8 #BiggBossKannada8
— Yash BOSS ❤️ (@Darshanshettyyy) March 1, 2021