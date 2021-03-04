BBK8: Manju Pavagada's Comic Timing Better Than Kuri Prathap, Say Bigg Boss Fans

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is off to a great start with the grand opening episode anchored by none other than Sandalwood Abhinava Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep. There are 17 contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house who will stay inside the glass house in Bidadi for 100 days, the duration of the TV reality show.

The Kannada Bigg Boss show makers had stated in the pre-launch promotions that they had hand-picked each contestant. Colors Kannada business head Parameshwar Gundakal had stated that the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants will be from all walks of life—Sports, politics, movies, TV, social media, comey and more.

This time we have Manju Pavagada. He was a regular on the hit Kannada show Majaa Bharatha. He is commonly called Lag Manju and known to tickle funny bones with his comic acts. Manju, who started his career working at a petrol bunk, has also appeared in the movie Love You 2.

Now, he was probably selected by the BBK8 makers hoping to bring in comic relied to the show which has tension, fights, controversies and all kinds of dramas. Sure enough, it appeas, Manju Pavagada is living up to the expecatations of the audience as well as Colors Kannada who roped him into the show.

In fact one of the viewers shared on Twitter saying that Manju Pavagada's sense of comic timing is better than that of Kuri Prathap in the previous season. Check out what he posted on Twitter...

"Am I the only one who thinks Manju Gowda's comic timing, sense of humor is 10 times better than Kuri? Kuri in BBK7 always needed a script and/or situation. But this guy is spontaneous n the only guy who keeps the gang n audience entertained."

To this, another Bigg Boss Kannada fan responded saying..Yes, i hope he wins this season.

The tweet has been liked by several others.

Kannada Bigg Boss 8 has onlu just begun and the days ahead promises to have some new elements to keep the small screen audience glued to their seats. Let's see how it goes. For now, Bigg Boss fans can't stop singing praises of Manju Pavagada.