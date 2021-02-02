BBK8: Kichcha Sudeep Bigg Boss Remuneration More Than Movie Call Sheet?

Actor Kichcha Sudeep is one of the finest actors in Sandalwood. He has acted in many films and impressed everyone with his acting chops. There's no denying the fact that Kichcha Sudeep can pull any role easily. Few years ago, Kichcha Sudeep has donned the hat of TV anchor for popular relaity show Bigg Boss Kannada. He will soon be returning to small screen with a new season Bigg Boss Kannada Season-8. Kannada star actor Yash's mother 'Pushpa, News anchor Radha Hiregowda, Yaare Nee Mohini fame Sushma Shekar, Tiktok star Sonu Gowda, Bindu Gowda, Drone Prathap, are the probable contestants who might enter into the show for the upcoming season.

The show is about to air in a couple of weeks from now. Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Kichcha Sudeep will be charging Rs 8 cr per episode and the total for the show sums upto be around Rs 96 cr. If reports are to go anything, Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss host remuneration is double than his actual fee for the movie. Kichcha Sudeep's fee for a movie seems to be Rs 6 cr and he will take at least one year to complete the movie.

If we go by Sudeep's earning per movie then he is actual earning three times double to host Bigg Boss Kannada than his movies. Kichcha Sudeep's the primary reason for the show to get massive TRPs ratings and show organisers wouldn't mind to pay whatever Sudeep's demands them. Audience and show buffs can't imagine Bigg Boss without him. If they rope any actor to pay decent remuneration for the host then the show organisers will be losers as the show TRPs will surely goes down, If Kichcha Sudeep don't host the show.