Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 has begun in full swing at the famed innovative film city in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Mysore road. Now, the curiosity over celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house as contestants has ended with BBK8 Kichcha Sudeep himself introducing all the 17 contestants who would be locked up inside the house for 100 days of the show run.

The Bigg Boss shows draws a lot of attention due to the celebrities who take part in it, the house design, the theme of the show and of course Kichcha Sudeep's costumes which is often discussed on social media by fans. Bigg Boss viewers closely watch and observe every little change in the Bigg Boss house. And they are so used to certain things that they would not be comfortable with even few changes

Now, before the start of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, the makers stated that there will be a new approach to the entire show including the look, rules, theme and contestants. Of course, the rich look the Bigg Boss house got has appealed to the TV audience.

Kichcha Sudeep was seen in the guide of an pandit in the Bigg Boss promo which too received appreciation from the audience who expected more from the show.

However, there seems to be a huge change in the Bigg Boss Season 8 this time around and BBK fans are fuming over it. We are referring to the voice of Bigg Boss Kannada. When the contestants are inside the house, they get to hear voice saying "This is Bigg Boss!'. And the baritone is so commanding that any contestant will just comply with the rules of the game and bow down to his commands. However, in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, this seems to have changed. Netizens and Bigg Boss viewers say that the voice has changed and has no command over the audience. Kannada Bigg Boss fans have expressed their anguish and disappointment over the new voice in the Bigg Boss house on social media saying they are not liking it.

There is no command in the Bigg Boss voice, please change it, says one of the viewers. Another viewer has asked Bigg Boss show makers to change voice in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Will the Bigg Boss show makers pay heed? Let's wait and watch.