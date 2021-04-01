BBK8 Elimination 5th Week: These Two Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has the viewers hooked. As weeks pass by, viewers get more excited to see what this show has in store for them. For Week 5, the audience is anxiously waiting to know the name of the contestant that will be eliminated this week.

Let’s take a look at the contestants that are nominated this week. But before that, a quick recap to what happened last ‘Super Sunday.’ Last week we saw the housemates having a gala time celebrating Holi. We could see BBK8 contestants dancing and grooving to the songs.

In the 'Super Sunday with Sudeep' episode, it was Chandrakala Mohan who got evicted from the house. While Prashanth Sambargi, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, and Shamanth Gowda were also in the danger zone, it was Chandrakala who ran out of luck this time.

For the fifth week, we have some familiar names in the danger zone. Prashanth Sambargi, Shankar Ashwath, Shamanth, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Shubha Poonja got nominated for elimination this week. It came as a surprise that nobody voted for Raghu. Netizens were left in confusion.

Right now, the anticipation is building up and viewers are waiting to hear the name of the contestant that will get eliminated. According to the trends, Aravind is leading and will be in the safe zone. Nidhi on the other hand has a good PR team and social media presence. Her fandom will vote rigorously for her.

Apart from Aravind and Nidhi, Shubha is also in the safe zone. The ones in the danger zone are Shamanth and Shankar. According to the voting trends, these two are in the danger zone. If the voting trends are to be believed, it will be Shamanth who will be evicted this time.

Let us wait and see who is going to get eliminated in the 5th week. We will get the result in the upcoming 'Super Sunday with Sudeep' episode.