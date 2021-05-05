Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is one of the most popular and talked about reality shows in Karnataka and few parts of the country. The current contestants in the house are Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Nidhi, Prashanth, Shamnath and a few who are battling to grab the winner's trophy.

All the contestants have garnered a huge fan following with their performance on the reality show. But, Divya Uruduga has won millions of hearts with her cute smile and killer looks. Currently, she is the most loved contestant in the house. She is also setting relationship goals for her fans. We all know that she shares a special rapport with Aravind Uruduga as they always sit next to each other. For the past few days, Divya Uruduga has been down with a fever. Bigg Boss is providing her medical treatment but she is yet to recover from the time we last heard. She is not be seen on the reality show and Divya Urudga fans are worrying about her health. Rumours are doing the rounds that Divya Uruduga has been hospitalized but it seems to be fake news.

Netizens are asking Colors Kannada to share updates about Divya Uruduga's health status. Check out the tweets:



The emotions and fandom here is real. People praying for #DivyaUruduga dont look like fake PR agents who tweet just to create some fake trends. She is definitely the pulse of #BBK8 . Now I know why #AravindKP and #Vaishnavi and #Manju fans feel so insecure about #DivyaU — Vishu (@bengaluruboy48) May 5, 2021