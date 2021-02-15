BBK8 Contestants List: Taranga Vishwa To Quit Majaa Talkies For Bigg Boss?

Taranga Vishwa is a familiar name to the Kannada audience not only on the big screen but also on the small screen. He's now a household name, thanks to his appearance in the popular TV show Majaa Talkies. TV audience love him and perhaps this is the reason why the name of Tharanga Vishwa of Majaa Talkies is being heard for being one of the contestants on Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Yes. You read that right! As per reports, Taranga Vishwa may soon enter Kannada Bigg Boss House.

Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up return as the host of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 and Colors TV is speeding up work to ensure a brand new season of Bigg Boss is launched on the said date (Feb 28). Preparations are in full swing to zero in on celebrities who will be contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. While the names of several celebrities are doing the rounds, Majaa Talkies actor Taranga Vishwa has drawn attention as he's quite a big hit on the small screen. We hear that Bigg Boss makers are planning to rope him in.

If they indeed approach him, it means end of Taranga Vishwa on Majaa Talkies. Fans of the show who heard this are wondering if Taranga Vishwa will quit Majaa Talkies to enter the Bigg Boss house. We will have to wait to hear it from the horse's mouth.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 aka BBK8 has drawn a lot of attention. The topic has become a widely talked about subject after Colors TV dropped the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 promo featuring host Kichcha Sudeep.