BBK8: Colors Kannada Struggling To Convince Celebrities To Be Bigg Boss Contestants in Season 8?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 aka BBK8 is soon to have a grand launch on Colors Kannada. Kichcha Sudeep is super excited about hosting another fresh season of Bigg Boss while BBK viewers too are equally kicked and curious to know what's in store for them in the all new season.

Meanwhile, the rumoured list of contestants who will be participating in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is out with names like Tik Tik actress Binud Gowda, Agnisakshi actress Vaishnavi and Excuse me actor Sunil Raoh grabbing headlines. However, not a soul has either confirmed or denied the news about them being part of the popular Kannada TV reality show.

Like previous year, this season of BBK8 will be shot at the sprawling Innovative film city campus in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru. As per reports, the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 contestants are already being quarantined in various hotels across bengaluru to comply with the COVID regulations imposed by the Karnataka government. Contestants will undergo a Coronavirus test before entering the Bigg Boss house. BBK8 will go on for 100 days and the contestants will be locked up inside the house for those many days.

A source in the know tells us that Colors Kannada channel which will air Kannada Bigg Boss season 8, had a hard time convincing celebrities to be a part of the show. Rather they struggled to get celebrities from the Kannada small screen and big screen on board to be BBK8 contestants. It is learnt that the actors were reluctant to take part in BBK8 either because their calendars were full or they were a little skeptical about the whole COVID situation. Yet, we hear that the Kannada Bigg Boss show makers managed to rope in the best names in the industry.

Now, with the names of contestants who will be taking part in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 being kept under wraps, it remains to be seen who all will it be. Kannada Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep will break the suspense on February 28.