Appu's Last Video Shared by Raghavendra Rajkumar Heartbreaking For Puneeth Fans

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru along at his parents’ memorial in Kanteerva Studio. Fans are still in shock and have been thronging the place to pay their final respects to the departed soul.

Kannada actor and Puneeth's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar has shared a last family video of late Puneeth Rajkumar, where he is seen cutting a cake and celebrating it with their family members.

Puneeth Rajumar is seen smiling in his last video, which has left Appu fans devastated. We are sure this last video of Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu will break your heart. Here's the video for you.

One of the last videos of Appu and me singing together. Unforgettable memories.

Love you magane ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p9r87wrxGI — Raghavendra Rajkumar (@RRK_Official_) November 5, 2021

On November 16, the entire Sandalwood community will pay tributes to Puneeth at Palace Grounds in an event called Puneeth Namana.