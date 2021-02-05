Agnisakshi Actress Vaishnavi Gowda Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Entry

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 promo has created a lot of buzz ever since host Kichcha Sudeep shot for it. Several names have come to the fore as probable contestants on the most awaited Kannada TV reality show. This time around, some well known names from the Kannada small screen like senior actress Vinaya Prasad, Jothe Jotheyali actor Anirudh Jatkar and Vaishnavi Gowda of Agnisakshi fame too have come to the fore.

While Anirudh took to his official Facebook id to reject these reports as mere rumours and stated in no uncertain terms that he would not enter the Bigg Boss house, Vinaya Prasad who's super busy with movies and the famous Kannada serial Paaru, too won't be taking part in the show, it has emerged. This news was confirmed by her daughter Prathama Prasad.

Now, what about Vaishnavi Gowda, you ask? Well, sorry again for disappointment awaits you. There were rumours about the actress appearing as one of the celebrity contestants on the Bigg Boss show after she is said to have taken a break from the TV serial Agnisakshi. However, the actress seems not so keen about being a contestant on the Bigg Boss show.

Vaishnavi does admit that the Bigg Boss makers approached her to be one of the celebrity contestants on Kannada Bigg Boss. However, she can't take it up as she's busy with a film project for which she finished dubbing. The movie is slated for release sometime in May. Besides, Vaishnavi is also looking forward to watching herself play a happy-go-lucky girl in the movie in which her character is named Nakshatra.

Vaishnavi also made a guest appearance alongside Vijay Suriya in the hit Kannada serial Nannarasi Radhe.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss organisers have erected a huge set at the famous Innovative Film City in Bidadi. The makers are busy finalising the list of contestants who would be part of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 while on the other hand, they are also drafting rules to be followed by the contestants before and after entering the house in the light of pandemic fear.

Shine Shetty was chosen as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. It now remains to be seen which celebrity will win the season 8 of Kannada Bigg Boss.