Agnisakshi Actor Vijay Suriya And Magalu Janaki Actress To Enter Bigg Boss House?

Kannada Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited TV shows on the small screen. While Colors Kannada are going all out to promote the upcoming season, a huge set has been put up at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi for the celebrity contestants. Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep who recently became the talk of the town after unveiling the title logo of his movie Vikrant Rona on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai, he seems to have now gotten back to fulfilling his small screen committment—that of hosting the Kannada Bigg Boss show.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin in the end of February and Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up to host another successful season. On the other hand, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the names of contestants who would entering the Kannada Bigg Boss house, there are two new names that have cropped up recently.

It is natural for Bigg Boss makers to rope in celebrities who are full of drama or create a ruckus on the show to ensure maximum TRPs for the channel. So they end up picking actors from both small and the big screen who are hugely famous or controversial. This time around, we hear that the Bigg Boss show makers have chosen two big names from the Kannada TV industry. One is said to be Magalu Janaki actress Ganavi Laxman who created a niche for herself on the small screen with her performance in the most popular TN seetaram serial and of course Vijay Suriya, who has stolen many a hearts in the popular Kannada serial Agnisakshi.

Now, neither the makers or the actors have confirmed the news. But there is a strong buzz about this. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is gearing up to go on air in the last week of February. If the makers don't release the Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 contestants list by then, we may have to wait till BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep introduces the contestants in the first episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.