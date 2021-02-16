After Sudeep's Vikrant Rona On Burj Khalifa, Kannada Movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagidhare Teaser Launched On The Moon!
Feb 16, 2021, 13:26 IST
Taking it up a notch after Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep released the title logo of his upcoming movie Vikrant Rona, the makers of another Kannada movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagidhare launched the movie teaser on the moon. The concept is just mindblowing. Have a look...
Bst wshs to the team...
Creative promotions at its best 🥂😁https://t.co/mn1BQXiXsr
— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) February 16, 2021
Related news
More from section
Advertisement