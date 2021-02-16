After Sudeep's Vikrant Rona On Burj Khalifa, Kannada Movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagidhare Teaser Launched On The Moon!

February 16, 2021

AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 2nd Phase: The results for the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections held on February 13 were declared on Monday. Though the elections were to be held for 3,328 panchayat sarpanchs, 539 have been unanimously elected while no nominations were filed for three villages. With this, polling was held in 2,786 panchayats and 20,817 wards.