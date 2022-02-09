This Valentine’s Day, Declare Your Love At The Taj West End

Discover romantic indulgences with your loved one at Taj West End. This Valentine’s Weekend, we invite you to join us as we welcome the season of Love. From romantic stays to handcrafted dining experiences and curated surprises on-the-go, charm your special someone with a selection of gestures to make the occasion memorable.

Experience the quintessential hospitality of the Taj West End and indulge your Valentine with a scrumptious meal at a selection of our award-winning restaurants.

Love is in the Air

Escape the ordinary and dine on a gourmet spread amidst unique ethereal spaces and bespoke menus inspired by global flavours, handcrafted by our signature hospitality.

Declare your love at our inimitable concepts like the Paradise Island & Skydining:

- Degustation menu with elegance and privacy

- Selection of beverages to choose from

- Dedicated butler services at the table

Priced at INR 25,000 inclusive of taxes per couple

Live.Love.Eat

We invite you for Valentine’s Day specials at Machan. Come on over for a feast of romance stirred up with a vivacious ambience, warm and affectionate service, while being serenaded by a live singer, and dining on delectable cuisine at our alfresco dining space.

- Curated set menu with flowing beverages for lunch

- Themed buffet with flowing beverages for dinner

Priced at INR 8,000 inclusive of taxes per couple

A Feast to Remember

Discover the tantalizing flavours of the unexplored locales of Vietnam or opt for an indulgent Indian fare stylishly crafted, and served in a contemporary setting. With the promise to make your dining experience unforgettable, we bring you delicious indulgences handcrafted by our chefs at both Masala Klub and Blue Ginger.

- Available for both lunch & dinner

- Chef’s special menu

- Complimentary glasses of champagne

Priced at INR 10,000 inclusive of taxes per couple

Curated surprises, delivered home:

For the Love of Cake

Dates: February 12-14, 2022

Celebrate the season’s fervour with a rich collection of scrumptious cakes and pastries from our Cake Shop. An array of options ranging from delicately crafted gateaux, colorful macarons, etc. Starting from INR 300 + Taxes.

A Box Full of Joy

Dates: February 10-14, 2022

Surprise your special someone with gifts they will cherish forever! Choose from our rare collection of curated gift hampers with handcrafted cakes, artisanal chocolates, scented candles, sparkling wine and lots of other indulgent goodies. Starting at INR 2,000 + taxes.

Seasoned With Love

Dates: February 10-16, 2022

Order home your perfect Valentine’s soiree with culinary delights from the kitchens of Taj West End. Choose from an array of Indian, Western and Asian selections. The menu is priced at INR 2200 plus taxes for two persons for vegetarian selection and INR 2500 plus taxes for two persons for non-vegetarian selection.

Browse through our special #Qmin menu by downloading the app or simply dial 1800 266 7646.

For more information and reservations, please call +91 80 6660 3306 or +91 92430 02774.