Impress Your Loved One This Valentine’s Day With Marriott Bonvoy’s All-Encompassing Offerings

Valentine’s Day this year falls on a Monday, and while weekdays are often reserved for work, Marriott International gives you a chance to make a one-of-a-kind reservation! You can focus on creating a romantic ambience for your date, cooped up at home and choose from either one of the 4 richly luxurious all-encompassing DIY kits. For those with a sweet tooth, here’s the ‘Seven Shades of Red’ menu that you can opt for and dive straight into as they are ready and fabulous to eat, in addition to their heavenly appearance.

Catering to the palates of those seeking rich and flavorful meals, hotels have introduced 3 delectable cuisines to choose from – European, Indian, Asian. If you are craving a Burrata or a Ravioli, the European DIY kit is meant for you. For those seeking a gourmet twist to a few classic Indian dishes, you can opt for the Indian spread. In the Asian DIY Kit, you can munch into a satay and relish a wok cooked rice. While you don the role of sous-chef, you will be guided via a step-by-step video.

That’s not all! Adding to the memorable romantic rendezvous, the 4th DIY kit is a beverage menu that can be purchased separately.

Ending the luxurious savory meal on a high note, are the desserts from the ‘Seven Shades of Red’ menu which will prove to be a pure, all-encompassing bliss! Consisting of patisserie entremets, this artisanal aphrodisiac menu will delicately balance and portray lux craftsmanship thus elevating the senses. The menu comprises of these desserts:

Scarlet Red – a Vanilla cup Cake filled with homemade strawberry marmalade and topped with light strawberry flavor Italian Buttercream

The Éclair Story – filled with raspberry jelly and pistachio mousse

The Dark Side – a rich dark chocolate mousse filled with strawberry jelly and almond cake

The classic Red Velvet sponge cake layered with tangy cream cheese mousse

Ruby Cheesecake – which is a Classic Philadelphia cheesecake topped with fresh berry, strawberry, and white chocolate Chantilly

The Ispahan consists of a raspberry mousse inside rose ganache and lychee Jelly and base pistachio sponge

Very Berry will have a pistachio financier sponge layered with vanilla buttercream and fresh strawberry chopped and mix berry jam

‘Seven Shades of Red’ will be available across multiple properties, while the DIY kits can be ordered from any of the following properties – St. Regis Mumbai, JW Marriott Juhu, JW Marriott Sahar, JW Marriott Bengaluru, Marriott Bengaluru Whitefield, JW Marriott Kolkata, The Westin Gurgaon, JW Marriott Aerocity, New Delhi, JW Marriott Chandigarh, Courtyard Raipur, Marriott Indore, The Westin Chennai, JW Marriott Pune, Sheraton Grand Pune, The Westin Dhaka, The Westin Goa, The Westin Hyderabad, Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal, Renaissance Lucknow, Le Meridien Gurgaon, Jaipur Marriott Hotel, Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Ritz Carlton Bengaluru and Kochi Marriott. You can be pre-order from 3rd Feb onwards. To order, call 011-43169690, WhatsApp text +91 97100 82100 or visit the website.