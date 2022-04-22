How To Heal From A Breakup This Eclipse Season

Eclipses are the astrological equivalent of the proverb "When one door shuts, another opens." There will be a partial lunar eclipse in Taurus on April 30 and a total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 16. These future events will have an impact on love and career, so if you've been putting off dealing with relationship issues, they'll soon become inevitable.

It's crucial to focus on the blessings of love and loss during these times as you move on to the next step. These eclipses can have long-term consequences for anyone with Taurus or Scorpio in their horoscopes for the next six months.

Eclipses are so close to home because they give you an energy push to live more truthfully and let go of what doesn't serve you. This might make you feel out of control at a moment when you need to stay present and alert, putting you under a lot of stress.

Continue reading for some tips on how to transition into the next stage of your love life in peace.

How to Get Back on Your Feet After a Breakup

1. Don't cling to a love connection that you intuitively know you should let go of.

2. Evaluate your current relationships and the factors that have propelled you in a positive direction. Continue to demonstrate those characteristics.

3. Make a list of the elements that did more harm than good and commit to leaving them behind.

4. Congratulate yourself on having the courage to experience love and progress. Relaxing self-love routines like body massages and journaling can help you heal both your mind and your body.

5. Have faith that the next chapter of your love life will be harmonious because you are the one who is writing it.