Can You Believe Indian Couples Divorced Over These Bizarre Reasons?

For a long time, India has had one of the lowest divorce rates in the world.

While a 2016 study put the figure at less than 1%, it appears that more and more couples are breaking up these days, often for unusual reasons that make the news. Consider the following examples:

‘Instant’ Divorce

According to The New Indian Express, Mysuru chief district and sessions court judge ML Raghunath told the story of a guy who sought a divorce from his wife because she only cooked Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch, and supper.

"The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles," Ragunath explained.

By mutual consent, the couple eventually divorced.

A Mumbai family court granted a divorce to a man because his wife was "aggressive and autocratic with an insatiable appetite for sex."

The man told the court that his wife had been harassing him since their 2012 marriage because she had an "excessive and insatiable desire for sex."

He also claimed that she gave him medications and pushed him to drink alcohol.

The man went on to tell the court that despite his exhaustion from his job, he felt forced to fulfil her 'desire.'

The man said that she forced him to have unnatural intercourse and that if he tried to refuse, she would abuse him, forcing him to give in to her pressure and constant demands.

Disputes Over Politics

Politics is ubiquitous these days. Even in marriages, this is true.

A divorce lawyer from Ghaziabad, Naresh Kumar, told The Times of India about a married couple in their mid-20s who were both IT professionals.

Everything was going well, although it was an arranged marriage. Until the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, that is.

The problem was that the husband was a die-hard Modi supporter, while the wife was a Kejriwal follower.

"After the BJP’s landslide victory in the elections, the husband used to taunt his wife on her party’s poor showing. The arguments escalated, and they both filed for divorce within two months, citing irreconcilable differences."

Excessive Partying

The Bombay High Court struck a blow for the freedom to hold a party in 2015.

This comes after a family court in 2011 awarded a divorce to a sailor who claimed his wife's frequent drinking was abusive.

The Bombay High Court overturned the lower court's decision, stating that the man was not entitled to a divorce based on cruelty.

"Socialising to some extent in the present society is permissible," the court noted.

Wife Wears Pants To Work

According to the Mumbai Mirror, a Parel man in his 30s attempted to divorce his wife because she worked in a shirt and trousers rather than traditional Indian attire.

He further said that during their three-year marriage, his wife had denied him sex.

The divorce was allowed by the family court, but it was reversed by the Bombay High Court.

The court stated, "The door of cruelty cannot be opened so wide, otherwise divorce will have to be granted in every case of incompatibility of temperament."

‘Look For Excuses’

Dr Rajan Bhosale, a marriage counsellor, told The Times of India that couples may use such trivial excuses to mask their genuine intentions.

"There may be a core reason for the dispute. Sometimes, the couple know it themselves. Sometimes, they don’t tell anyone, not even their parents. They also feel they can not blame one another. So, they look for excuses and wonder what to come up with," Bhosale told a reporter.