Kotak Private Banking Hurun has released a list of the top 10 richest women in India. According to the list, HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar stands at the top position with a 54 per cent jump in her net worth to 84,330 crore rupees in 2021.

Falguni Nayar, aged 59, came second after her income increased 963 per cent from last year.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon’s income saw a tremendous decline of 21 per cent pushing her to No.3. Her income for the present year is INR 29,030, crore.

Falguni Nayar, who left her investment banking career to start her own beauty brand Nykaa is among the richest self-made women list. Her net worth is INR 57,520 crore.

Kanika Tekriwal of Bhopal-based Jetsetgo aged 33, is the youngest one on the list with an income of INR 420 crore.

According to the survey, the highest number of entrants in the list are from Delhi-National Capital Region at 25, followed by Mumbai (21) and Hyderabad (12).

Apollo Hospital has four participants on the list which is the highest number in an individual organisation. It was followed by Metro Shoes and Devi Sea Foods at two entrants each.

Also Read: Meet India's Richest Women And Their Net Worth