Telangana Real Estate Developers Association announces TREDA 11th Property Show 2021

Hyderabad: The most popular“TREDA Property Show” is back in the city bringing all the developers under one roof and offering varied kinds of properties from across the length and breadth of Hyderabad and Telangana. Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) today announced the 11th edition of the TREDA Property Show, starting from 1st to 3rd October, 2021 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

While we are witnessing a downward trajectory of the second wave of COVID, economic activity in the State is gaining momentum and this is further boosting the real estate sector tremendously. From the investment and talent perspective, Hyderabad still scores high among the corporate world, thus becoming the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up operations in the country. It is to be noted that, the industry friendly reforms and innovative policies undertaken by the Telangana Government has led to significant developments and this indeed helped the real estate sector to be on a progressive track.

The TREDA Property Show, being organised by the real estate community consisting of developers, builders and promoters is a one-stop destination for the buyers and sellers to interact and explore buying and selling options of a wide range of properties. Over 100 builders, developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their offeringsat the upcoming TREDA Property Show.

Mr. R Chalapathi Rao, President – Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) said, “We are extremely glad to organise the 11th edition of TREDA Property Show this year. We all have witnessed how COVID impacted us since the beginning of 2020 and lockdown imposed during the first and second wave got everything to a standstill situation. Now, with the immunization process picking up across the State, every industry and particularly the real estate industry is bouncing back to normal”

“With Hyderabad doing remarkably well in the recent times and as we head towards the festive season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice, that could not just benefit them in short-term but in long-term as well”. He further added.

The Sponsors for the 11th TREDA Property Show are as follows:



Diamond Sponsor - Vasavi Group; PlatinumSponsors - Aparna Group and 360 Life; Gold Sponsors – Suchirindia Group and N-Square Projects; Silver Sponsor - Sumadhura Group; Hall Sponsors - Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd and Sai Surya Developers; Portal Partner – 99acres.com; Health Partner - Sunshine Health Care.

The Real estate companies would be displaying their range of properties i.e., Apartments, Villas, Plots, farm landssuited to various classes of customers. Well-known financial institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, IIFL Home finance Ltd and Canara Bank will be offering their home loan products.Suppliers will display their products and services integral to the real estate industry.