Supertails Feeds Stray Dogs to Mark First Anniversary in Association With MARS Petcare

Mumbai: MARS Petcare collaborated with Supertails, an online pet store, for the latter’s first anniversary by feeding more than 150 stray dogs. The strays were given Pedigree pet food equivalent to the value– Of Rs 1.3 lakh – during the anniversary campaign that started on May 21 and concluded on May 27, 2022.

The brands partnered with pet welfare organizations like Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) and Charlie’s Animal Rescue Center (CARE) to bring this initiative to life. The campaign aimed to sensitize people toward stray animals, encourage responsible feeding and create better cities for pets. The State of Pet Homeless Index, unveiled in November 2021 by MARS Petcare, showed that there were over 60 million homeless animals in India that are not cared for or wanted. With initiatives and associations such as these, MARS Petcare is working to create compassion for strays and end pet homelessness.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director, MARS Petcare, said: “MARS Petcare was one of the earliest partners of Supertails when they began operations in 2021. We are glad to partner with them on their anniversary initiative, which is in alignment with MARS Petcare’s organizational purpose of creating a better world for pets. With such partnerships and associations, including vaccination drives, thought leadership seminars, health camps and adoption drives, we are constantly working towards helping strays and eventually ending pet homelessness in India.”

“The past 12 months have been an exhilarating journey for Supertails. As we celebrate this milestone, we are glad to have collaborated with one of our earliest partners, Pedigree. As pet parents ourselves, we believe that the wellbeing of rescue and community animals is integral to our journey,” said Varun Sadana, Co-Founder, of Supertails.