Volvo Car Prices Hiked in India, Check Revised Prices of Different Models

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Car India today announced an increase in the ex-showroom prices of its cars in India ranging between rupees one to three lakhs due to a rise in input costs. The new prices would be effective from January 1, 2022.

The new model wise ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Over the last few years, a volatile forex situation, disruption of global supply chains owing to pandemic induced restrictions and inflationary trends have led to increased costs of inputs.

Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said “As with rest of the Indian auto industry, Volvo Car too has been impacted by rising input costs. Much as we would have wanted to maintain prices, the situation has left us with no other option but to share some of the input cost increases with customers. While there is no change in the price of our luxury sedan S60 and our Plug-in hybrid XC90 T8, we are compelled to announce a price increase in all our other cars and SUVs ranging from one to three lakhs. This would be effective January 1, 2022."

Volvo Car India has recently transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio, with all diesel models being phased out. In India, Volvo has recently introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The Volvo XC40 SUV, Volvo XC60 SUV, Volvo S60 sedan and Volvo S90 sedan were among the bestselling models sold by Volvo Car India in the first half of 2021.

The company continues to offer a 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes. This can be bought with the new Petrol Mild-Hybrid cars – XC60, S90 and XC90.