Volvo Car India launches Petrol Mild-Hybrids in Telangana

In order to offer the best global technology to the savvy luxury consumers in Telangana, Volvo Car India today launched two new petrol mild-hybrid models- the luxury sedan S90 and the Volvo’s best-selling mid-size luxury SUV XC60. These launches are in line with the company’s aim to a complete petrol portfolio by end of 2021. The launch took place at the Volvo Cars dealership in Hyderabad, Krishna Volvo Banjara Hills.

The New Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 is priced at Rs. 61,90,000, ex-showroom and the New Petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs. 61,90,000, ex-showroom. Both these models come with advanced features that enhance the Volvo driving experience. Features like Digital Services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant, best-in-class navigation through Google Maps are available in both the models. The cars also feature the intuitive, next generation infotainment system that offers customers unprecedented personalization and an unparalleled connectivity.

In addition to the new petrol mild-hybrid cars and new technologies, the company also announced 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes. This can be bought with the new launched cars. This is an introductory offer only during the current festive season which includes regular maintenance plus wear & tear cost over 3 years.

“Telangana has been a very important market for us and Hyderabad is amongst the fastest-growing cities and home to aspiring and affluent families. Volvo Cars believe in providing the best-in-class experience to its esteemed customers and ensures a top-notch customer experience throughout the customer journey. The luxury mobility customer in Telengana has always been safety and features conscious and we are confident that they will find our technology loaded new offerings exciting.” said Mr. Prakash Mishra, Head of Sales, Volvo Car India.

Volvo Car Group has teamed up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services. Volvo is committed to safety and sustainability and offer its car users the most advanced features.

The S90 is Volvo’s premium 4-door, 5-seat flagship sedan. It is built on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular vehicle platform. The SPA platform has resulted in the strongest Volvo cars to date because of extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car.

Winner of the World Car of the Year title in 2018(the immensely popular XC60 has now advanced safety upgrades like Volvo Cars’ latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor platform, a modern, scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.



Key specifications for the new cars:

The New S90 B5 Inscription (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)

The New XC60 B5 Inscription (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)



Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 250 hp

Max Torque: 350 Nm

Automatic 8-speed FWD (S90)

Automatic 8-speed AWD (XC60)

Advanced Air Cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor

Android powered infotainment system with Google Services

Adaptive Cruise Control

Pilot Assist

Lane Keeping Aid

Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

Collision Mitigation Support (front)

Collision warning and Mitigation support (rear)

360-degree camera

Parking Assistance (front, rear & side)