Tiki Campaign Encourages Female Creators to Be Bold and Share Their Courageous Stories

Short-form video community - Tiki is encouraging its creators to share their stories of confidence and success with the launch of their campaign - #NaariShakti. The brand, through its campaign celebrates the social, economic, and cultural, achievements of women from all walks of life. By March 8th, the campaign has gained over 190 million views and 25k people of the Tiki community have created 102k videos for the hashtag.

Tiki provides a safe environment where women can share their stories freely, connect with like-minded people, and be celebrated by the community. The short video platform encourages its female creators to share their stories of success and courage and motivate other women to fight stereotypes. The campaign will be led by some of Tiki’s leading content creators like – Sarita, Tanu, Shalu, Reena and Rounak.

“I fought against all odds and followed my dreams, today I am one of the top 12 contestants in India’s leading talent show - India’s Got Talent Season 9. Tiki gave me a platform to showcase my talent and motivated me to follow my dreams. My goal is to win the show so that I can motivate other girls to pursue their dreams”, said Shalu Kirar who is currently participating in India’s Got Talent Season 9.

Excited about the launch of the campaign, Rounak Gulia, Professional Wrestler said “Wrestling is considered a male-dominated sport in India. I was not alone in the journey, my mother always supported and motivated me to become a wrestler. I took up wrestling after marriage and my family was always there to support and motivate me throughout the journey. This women’s day, I want to say that each woman has the capability to achieve their dreams, no matter how big, and that no barrier is daunting enough to hold them back.”

"Without the inclusion of half of the world's population, it is unlikely that solutions for a sustainable planet and a gender-equal world tomorrow will be realized," says the United Nations. Observed for the first time in 1911, International Women's Day has now been celebrated worldwide. On this day women are recognized for their achievements, contributions, and leadership roles.