Sneha Prasanna is WayCool KicthenJi Brand Ambassador

Chennai: KitchenJi, the essential staples brand from WayCool Foods, India's fastest growing Agri-commerce company, today announced actress Sneha Prasanna as its brand ambassador. Sneha will endorse the brand and will feature in a TVC that will hit the screens soon. KitchenJi caters to a large segment offering 40+ everyday staples like dals, pulses, spices, sweeteners, and dry fruits, etc.

KitchenJi, this year, will be introducing products in new categories a wide range of rice, suji, rawa, gram flour, and related products. Along with everyday dals, the brand will offer other speciality products like soya chunks and millets. Beyond whole spices, the brand will also offer a large variety of spice powders and blended masalas.

The products are currently available in Chennai and large parts of Tamil Nadu across major towns and cities, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Vijayawada, as well as certain districts of Kerala.

Commenting on the brand association with Sneha, Mr. Karthik Jayaraman, Managing Director, WayCool Foods & Products Pvt Ltd. said, “KitchenJi addresses to the discerning value-seeking Indian homemaker who values authenticity, reliability, consistency and does not compromise on quality. Sneha represents these values perfectly, on-screen and off-screen. Kitchenji is positioned to be an ‘Everyday Kitchen Companion’, offering the ingredients to which customer add their magic. There is, therefore, a good fit between what the consumer looks for in a brand, what KitchenJi offers and the values that Sneha stands for.”

Commenting on KitchenJi, BP Ravindran, Chief Business Officer, WayCool Foods & Products Pvt Ltd. said, “There is a significant shift in preference towards branded packs in not just everyday staples but in all food segments. Our consumer research had shown that the homemaker is unwilling to compromise on quality particularly so during the pandemic. She attributes the highest weightage to food safety and consistent quality. We are now seeing an uptick in homes moving from loose or unbranded or even store-branded staples to branded staples.”

“Currently growing at a fast pace, we expect our branded consumer products basket (CPG) business to end up tripling over last year. Significant investment will go in our brands like KitchenJi, to strengthen our presence not only across South Indian states but also serve needs of the South Indian diaspora outside India. Along with strengthening the distribution, 2022 will be the year we will focus our efforts on brand building in the staples category. This will be backed by ATL investments through the year and product line extensions,” he added.