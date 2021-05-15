SBI Offers Cashback On Home Appliances In Croma

SBI Offer: Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) can rejoice. SBI is offering a tempting cashback offer. Discounts on home appliances are available. Discounts on refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and other items have been announced.

This was revealed by the SBI card Twitter platform. It's possible to get a flat cashback of up to Rs.1000. Those interested in taking advantage of the deal must visit the Croma store and make a purchase. Alternatively, orders can be placed on the Croma website.

One thing is certain--the bill must be paid with an SBI credit card. The offer will be valid until June 27, according to SBI. To take advantage of this offer, you must purchase products worth at least Rs 20,000. The cashback is then applied to your purchase.