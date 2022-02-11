Reliance Jewels Celebrates The Season of Love With Special Valentine Collection Floreo

Reliance Jewels, India’s leading jewellery brand, has launched “Floreo”- a special Valentine’s Day collection for those who help love grow. With the concept of love growing and becoming stronger with time, Reliance Jewels embraces the season of love with the launch of this exquisite diamond jewellery collection with minimalistic and modern designs to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The designs in the collection are inspired by plants and flowers that grow so gracefully day after day. Just as a newly planted seed turns into a beautiful plant, it is the brewing love story that blooms into a beautiful relationship. All good things see the light of growth with time. Each piece in this elegant diamond collection is carefully designed to spread the true meaning of love – to remind you to be there for your loved one and to grow together with love.

The special collection, ‘Floreo’, is available in the form of contemporary rings & pendants in rose gold and yellow gold with intricate design detailing starting from Rs 12000. It is the perfect expression of love and strong bonds that fondly grow together over time. It will prove to be a great addition to personal jewellery collections and also act as a token of appreciation for your loved ones.

In addition to the new collection, Reliance Jewels has announced a special offer called the ‘Dream Diamond Sale’ till February 28, which includes up to 25% off on invoice value of diamond products at Reliance Jewels. Patrons can also avail up to 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery.

The stunning collection will be exclusively available at all Reliance Jewels flagship showrooms across the country, and a select range will be available on the Reliance Jewels website www.reliancejewels.com

Commenting about the new collection, Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels said, “This season of love, we want to imbibe and share the true meaning of love with our valued customers through our newest collection ‘Floreo’. Our aim has always been to bring out the best in our customers. With these designs inspired by the philosophy “Grow in Love”, we hope to inspire the world to love one another and grow together, building stronger bonds.”

