realme, the fast-growing technology brand, today announced the launch of realme TechLife range of semi-automatic Washing Machines to cater to the growing demand for anti-bacterial, energy-efficient and powerful home appliances. The launch marks realme’s expansion into the fast-growing semi-automatic washing machine segment and is designed to cater to complex Indian conditions with hard water wash features. The new range will be available on Flipkart in 8 kg and 8.5 kg variants, and is priced from MRP (inclusive of all taxes) INR 10,990/- onwards.

The semi-automatic, top load lineup features a bigger capacity and jet stream technology for deeper and uniform cleaning. The new range also features a BEE 5-star rating, ensuring higher energy efficiency and savings on power consumption while delivering superior performance.

Post the pandemic, there has been a growing demand for home appliances that promote hygiene, health and effective protection against bacterial diseases and has become an important factor influencing the purchase decision of the customers. Addressing this demand, the new range of washing machines feature silver ion wash that reduces the growth of bacteria and microorganisms on clothes.

Specifically built for the Indian consumers, the 1400 RPM spin cycle, Air Dry technology, Hard Water Wash and collar scrubber along with powerful pulsation technologies ensure deep, layered cleaning with every wash. The outer body of the washing machine is made of highly durable plastic, which makes it rust and corrosion-free. Equipped with a heavy-duty motor, the new range ensures the high longevity of the appliance.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth. CEO - realme India, Vice President - realme and President - realme International Business Group, said, “As a brand that specializes in providing a trendsetting tech lifestyle, realme endeavors to cater to customers’ niche requirements by developing technological solutions that suit the Indian customers. Our new range of TechLife washing machines offers hard water and bacteria-free wash with its powerful and long lasting motor and is a testament to our understanding of our customer base. We are delighted to partner with Flipkart on this launch and cater to customers’ evolving requirements across the country in a seamless manner. Through this launch, we will continue to enhance our Smart Home category, strengthen TechLife category, and aim to be the No.1 Lifestyle and Techlife Brand in India.”

Speaking on the launch, Hari Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “Over the past few years, customers have demonstrated an increased awareness around wellness and healthy living. As a customer-focused organisation, Flipkart is committed to bringing a vast selection of choices and bringing best-in-class technological solutions to customers’ doorsteps. With the latest realme TechLife Washing Machine range, we hope to cater to the needs of users for an anti-bacterial cleaning while delivering superior performance. Its suitability to Indian conditions will be a key customer delight.”

realme has entered the AIoT 2.0 era with an advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy. ‘1+5+T’ is defined as 1 smartphone, 5 key categories for realme’s AIoT products, including the TWS, Wearables, TVs, Laptops, and Tablets. T stands for TechLife, realme’s open partner platform.



Some of the key specifications include: