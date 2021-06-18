This Phone With 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Is Just 15K!
This phone has been launched with a huge offer on Flipkart. A total of Rs 4,000 discount is being offered on this phone. The Infinix Zero 8i has a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display, a 48 MP quad-camera setup with 33W fast charging and comes with Android 10 OS.
The company has released only 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Though It is priced at Rs 18,999, it can be purchased for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart. This phone is available in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colours.
Infinix Zero 8i Full Specifications
|
General
|Brand
|Infinix
|Model
|
Zero 8i
|Price in India
|Rs. 18,999
|Release date
|9th October 2020
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Dimensions (mm)
|168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07
|Weight (g)
|210.50
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|4500
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Black Diamond, Silver Diamond
|
Display
|Screen size (inches)
|6.85
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Resolution
|1080x2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|
Hardware
|Processor
|octa-core
|Processor make
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|RAM
|8GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|256
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
|
Camera
|Rear camera
|
48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
|Rear Autofocus
|Yes
|Rear Flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|16-megapixel (f/2.0, 2.0-micron) + 8-megapixel
|
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Skin
|XOS 7
|
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Number of SIMs
|2
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
|
Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes