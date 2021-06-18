This Phone With 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Is Just 15K!

In recent times, Infinix has been launching brand new phones at a fast pace. After the Hot and the Note models, a new smartphone has been recently released by the company called the Infinix Zero 8i which boasts of impressive specifications.

This phone has been launched with a huge offer on Flipkart. A total of Rs 4,000 discount is being offered on this phone. The Infinix Zero 8i has a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display, a 48 MP quad-camera setup with 33W fast charging and comes with Android 10 OS.

Infinix Zero 8i Price