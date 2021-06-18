This Phone With 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage Is Just 15K!

Jun 18, 2021, 12:26 IST
- Sakshi Post
In recent times, Infinix has been launching brand new phones at a fast pace. After the Hot and the Note models,  a new smartphone has been recently released by the company called the Infinix Zero 8i which boasts of impressive specifications.

This phone has been launched with a huge offer on Flipkart. A total of Rs 4,000 discount is being offered on this phone. The Infinix Zero 8i has a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display, a 48 MP quad-camera setup with 33W fast charging and comes with Android 10 OS.

Infinix Zero 8i Price

The company has released only 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Though It is priced at Rs 18,999, it can be purchased for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart. This phone is available in Silver Diamond and Black Diamond colours.

Infinix Zero 8i Full Specifications

General
Brand    Infinix
Model  

Zero 8i
Price in India Rs. 18,999
Release date      9th October 2020
Launched in India Yes
Form factor Touchscreen
Dimensions (mm)            168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07
Weight (g)           210.50
Battery capacity (mAh)  4500
Fast charging      Proprietary
Colours Black Diamond, Silver Diamond

Display
Screen size (inches)        6.85
Touchscreen      Yes
Resolution          1080x2460 pixels
Aspect ratio        20.5:9

Hardware
Processor    octa-core
Processor make       MediaTek Helio G90T
RAM      8GB
Internal Storage 128 GB
Expandable storage        Yes
Expandable storage type  microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)  256
Dedicated microSD slot Yes

Camera
Rear camera      

48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI lens
Rear Autofocus Yes
Rear Flash Yes
Front camera     16-megapixel (f/2.0, 2.0-micron) + 8-megapixel

Software
Operating system            Android 10
Skin        XOS 7

Connectivity
Wi-Fi Yes
Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n
GPS Yes
Bluetooth Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-C        Yes
Number of SIMs    2
SIM 1
SIM Type             Nano-SIM
GSM/CDMA       GSM
3G Yes
4G/ LTE Yes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)   Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type             Nano-SIM
GSM/CDMA       GSM
3G Yes
4G/ LTE Yes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)   Yes

Sensors
Fingerprint sensor           Yes
Proximity sensor              Yes
Accelerometer  Yes
Ambient light sensor      Yes
Advertisement
Back to Top