Olectra Delivers 50 Electric Buses To Goa

Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a part of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has delivered 50 Electric buses to the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) in Goa. For the first time, Goans will be able to travel in a public transport system that is environmentally friendly and sustainable. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant will flag off the newly delivered Electric buses on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. OGL electrical buses are running successfully in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Silvassa, Dehradun, and Kerala. OGL has deployed more than 320 electric buses in various states across India to date. The company has received orders for 1,225 Electric Buses across India.

While announcing the deployment of the buses, officials of Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) said that they are proud and thankful to the officials of the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) for giving us the opportunity to deploy our electric buses in Goa. OGL is committed to reducing pollution levels through the use of Electric buses in the Public Transport System. We are sure that, these 50 electric buses will run successfully in Goa just like in the other states.

These air-conditioned buses are 12-meter-long, have a seating capacity of 48+ drivers, with electronically controlled air suspension in the front and the rear. They are equipped with CCTV cameras for safety and a hydraulic wheelchair ramp for the differently-abled and the elderly.

On the technical side, the buses have disc brakes, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), GPS tracker, emergency button, USB sockets, and other facilities. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery allows the buses to travel 200 to 250 kms on a single charge, based on traffic conditions. The time required for a complete charge is 4 to 5 hours. These electric buses are equipped with a regenerative braking system, allowing them to recover part of the kinetic energy lost during braking.

OGL buses have completed over 4 crore KMS on Indian roads, reducing 37,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and saving 13.5 million litres of diesel being burnt. These electric buses have successfully travelled in high altitudes and hilly terrains from Manali to Rohtang pass, putting them in the Limca Book of Records.

About Olectra Greentech Limited (MEIL Group of Company)

Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited, is a public listed company, a part of the MEIL Group. OGL pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015 and has the highest market share in this segment.