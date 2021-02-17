Mompreneur Rupali Sharma Targets 50 Crore Turnover For Aegte Lifescience

Rupali Sharma is the founder of Aegte Lifescience, which is a Premium Skin, Hair, and Makeup Brand. Rupali Sharma believed in her passion and started the brand with a single product, Premium Onion Hair Oil.“Onion Oil is my personal recommendation because I personally used Onion Juice mixed with herbs to cure my hair fall issues.

Today, Onion Oil has become a trend but we believe one should always know the list of ingredients mixed in the formulation. Our ingredients are clinically tested and are 100% Natural and Organic.” Says Rupali Sharma.

The company has recently introduced new products which are Organic and 100% Natural. The products are makeup products that are a boon to the makeup industry. The new products launched include Aegte Organics Skin Corrector DD Cream and Beetroot Lip and Cheek Tint which goes on all skin tone.

“We have received an amazing response and the makeup artists also have reviewed and liked our products. We are glad to receive wonderful and amazing reviews and this motivates us to be true to our customers. We believe you, if you give quality and value, you will get the recognition.” Rupali Sharma commented when asked about product acceptance in the market.

Aegte Lifescience is planning for a 50Cr Turnover by next fiscal year and is in the process to launch more healthy and organic products to suit every skin type.