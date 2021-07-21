Lamborghini Huracan STO Price In India

Lamborghini is launching one of its highly sought-after luxury vehicles in the Indian market- Lamborghini Huracan STO. The company launched this car at a starting price of Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom price).

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Omologata (STO), developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corsa, is a road-homologated super sports car that claims to offer the highest level of downforce in its class and best aerodynamic balance in a rear-wheel-drive car.

The new Lamborghini Huracan STO is powered by V10 naturally aspirated engine which churns out 640bhp and 565Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The rear-wheel Huracan STO reaches 0 to 100kmph in 3 seconds and 0 to 200kmph in 9 seconds. It reaches a top speed of 310kmph.

This supercar can travel in three driving modes- STO Road, Trofeo and Pioggia modes. While the STO mode is ideal for driving on curvy roads, the Trofeo mode is for arid conditions and Pioggia mode is optimized for wet asphalt.

The company claimed that the new model used carbon fiber as a major material for its exterior panels. It has a dry weight of 1,339 kg, which is less by 43 kg compared to the Huracan Performante.

Check out the features of the Lamborghini Huracane STO:

Climate control

Large instrument cluster

Steering mounted control

Paddle shifters

Aluminium switches

STO badge on center console

Besides this, the car is embedded with carbon fiber floor mats, door panels, and door opening latch with a racing helmet storage compartment in the front trunk. It also includes an updated infotainment system with connected telemetry system to monitor and record the track performance.